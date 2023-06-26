Technical Project Manager (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

AN innovative Digital Tech & Marketing company seeks your expertise in Telecommunications is sought to fill the role of a Technical Project Manager whose core function will be to oversee & manage the technical aspects of projects from inception to completion. You will be expected to develop and manage project plans, timelines & budgets while identifying project risks and issues and ensuring project deliverables are completed on time and within budget. The successful incumbent will possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or related discipline, have 5 years’ work experience in a similar role – preferably in the Telecommunications industry with a solid understanding of Telecommunications networks, infrastructure and technology, proficiency with PM tools such as JIRA, Trello or Asana and have the proven ability to manage large, complex technical projects from start to finish.

DUTIES:

Develop and manage project plans, timelines, and budgets.

Communicate project progress and status to stakeholders and Project teams.

Identify, track and manage project risks and issues.

Ensure project deliverables are completed on time and within budget.

Coordinate project activities with cross-functional teams, including Engineering, Product and Operations teams.

Conduct project meetings, facilitate decision-making and ensure action items are completed.

Collaborate with customers and external partners to gather and understand project requirements.

Conduct project post-mortems to identify areas of improvement and lessons learned.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.

Experience/Skills –

5 Years experience in Technical Project Management – preferably in the Telecommunications industry.

Strong understanding of Telecommunications networks, infrastructure and technology.

Proven ability to manage large, complex technical projects from start to finish.

Experience using Project Management tools such as JIRA, Trello or Asana.

Must be willing to go the extra mile and work overtime if necessary.

Advantageous –

PMP or other Project Management Certifications.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication, leadership and team management skills.

Able to work independently and in a team environment.

Takes initiative, shows innovation and suggests ideas.

Positive attitude with good organisational skills.

Effective, objective decision-maker.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Self-driven and motivated.

The ability to work collaboratively as a team player.

Time and priority management.

People Management skills.

Ability to multitask.

Ability to balance quality deliveries within tight deadlines.

Flexibility and adaptability.

Can work in a fast-paced environment.

