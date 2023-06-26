Technical Solutions Architect

Our client, an innovative FinTech company, is looking to hire a Technical Solutions Architect. In this dynamic role, you’ll play a pivotal part in transforming our infrastructure and driving cutting-edge technology initiatives.

As a key member of their team, you’ll collaborate directly with the Head of Systems & Development to design cloud-based solutions, enhance information security, and ensure governance. Your expertise will shape their technological strategies and drive the modernisation in their workplace.

They are seeking an accomplished leader with exceptional project management skills, comprehensive IT knowledge, and the ability to influence at all levels.

Qualifications and Experience:

15 years’ experience in IT architecture and management

Bcom Degree

Familiar with MS Azure and 365 Platform

Proficiency in cybersecurity Architecture

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Learning Agility

Project Management

Problem Solving

Communication

Technical Expertise

System Design

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

