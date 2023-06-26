Technical Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client, an innovative FinTech company, is looking to hire a Technical Solutions Architect. In this dynamic role, you’ll play a pivotal part in transforming our infrastructure and driving cutting-edge technology initiatives.
As a key member of their team, you’ll collaborate directly with the Head of Systems & Development to design cloud-based solutions, enhance information security, and ensure governance. Your expertise will shape their technological strategies and drive the modernisation in their workplace.
They are seeking an accomplished leader with exceptional project management skills, comprehensive IT knowledge, and the ability to influence at all levels.
Qualifications and Experience:
- 15 years’ experience in IT architecture and management
- Bcom Degree
- Familiar with MS Azure and 365 Platform
- Proficiency in cybersecurity Architecture
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Learning Agility
- Project Management
- Problem Solving
- Communication
- Technical Expertise
- System Design
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree