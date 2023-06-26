Test Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our esteemed client has seen remarkable growth over the past three decades, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to their workforce. With a hiring philosophy centered on attitude and a focus on training for skill development, the company boasts a dedicated and experienced team, many of whom have been with the company for over a decade. The organisation encourages flexibility, offers generous bonuses, and provides opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement. Adopting an Agile approach to business, our client is involved in a wide range of services spanning multiple industries, with a key emphasis on research, innovation, and ongoing improvement. This dynamic and stimulating environment is perfect for those who thrive in a collaborative, team-oriented setting and have a passion for learning and growth.

Role Responsibilities:

Designing test plans, scenarios, scripts and /or procedures.

Creating and completing test plans.

Performing test implementation within all test cycles.

Documenting all test plans/scenarios, as well as all bugs discovered during testing.

End to end testing of the system.

Working with the client’s BAs, testers and analysts.

Reporting bugs, tracking defects and resolving issues with the developers.

Designing test scenarios for automation.

Checking / reviewing the Test Cases.

Producing test evaluation reports.

Keeping track of new requirements.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary degree or equivalent experience.

ISTQB certification would be an advantage.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years’ experience in Healthcare.

Experience with ERP / POS / GL systems would be advantageous.

Ability to understand business and functional requirements.

Financial services, basic accounting and retail/sales experience.

Job ID:

J104263

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Test Analysis

SDLC

Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position