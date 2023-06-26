UI / UX Designer (0907LM) – Gauteng Pretoria

Jun 26, 2023

  • Take complex tasks and making them intuitive and easy to use.

  • Follow through with design process – from creating user flows and wireframes to building user interface mock-ups and interactive prototypes.

  • Gather data from our analytics and conduct UX research to inform and drive decisions.

  • Collaborate closely with business analysts, developers / designers and stake holders to create industry-leading products that delivery value to our customers.

  • Create conceptual and creative solutions for web and mobile projects utilising the branding and the design standards that meet business and user requirements.

  • Plan, design and execute user testing.

  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Design (e.g. interaction, graphic, visual communication, product, etc.).

  • 5 years overall UI / UX design experience of which 4+ must be on custom web or app solutions.

  • 3-5 years in software development.

  • Web and digital project experience advantageous.

  • Self-starter.

  • Ability to plan and execute on plans.

Desired Skills:

  • UI Design
  • Prototyping
  • UX testing

Learn more/Apply for this position