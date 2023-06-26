UI / UX Designer (0907LM)

- Take complex tasks and making them intuitive and easy to use.
- Follow through with design process – from creating user flows and wireframes to building user interface mock-ups and interactive prototypes.
- Gather data from our analytics and conduct UX research to inform and drive decisions.
- Collaborate closely with business analysts, developers / designers and stake holders to create industry-leading products that delivery value to our customers.
- Create conceptual and creative solutions for web and mobile projects utilising the branding and the design standards that meet business and user requirements.
- Plan, design and execute user testing.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Design (e.g. interaction, graphic, visual communication, product, etc.).
- 5 years overall UI / UX design experience of which 4+ must be on custom web or app solutions.
- 3-5 years in software development.
- Web and digital project experience advantageous.
- Self-starter.
- Ability to plan and execute on plans.
Desired Skills:
- UI Design
- Prototyping
- UX testing