BPM Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Are you a tech-savvy enthusiast with a passion for driving operational efficiency?

Join our leading investment company in Johannesburg as a BPM Developer and shape the future of our business processes. With your expertise in business process management, you’ll play a vital role in streamlining our operations, optimizing workflows, and accelerating growth.

Join our dynamic team and unleash your potential to revolutionize the way we do business.

Take the leap towards a rewarding career in a company at the forefront of the financial industry!

Responsibilities and work outputs

Ability to interact with business analysts to understand business requirements and translate it into technical implementation.

Design, development, configuration, and implementation of workflows including development of entities, eForms, rules etc

Administer security and governance requirements of workflows.

Integrating with other systems in the technical landscape through APIs or native integration specific to the system.

Ability to interact and work with the product team for any product enhancement needs or issue resolutions.

Competencies and Skills

Must have good Knowledge of BPM/BPA principles and standards.

Must have a good understanding of the architectural components of BPM product experienced in.

Must have experience in setting up user access management for the automated processes.

Must have good knowledge and experience Software delivery methodologies – Agile/Waterfall.

Good to have prior knowledge/experience on CSS, JavaScript, CML and HTML.

Good to have prior knowledge/ experience working with ECM/ DCM solutions.

Must have experience working on the below BPM components:

Process Models.

Data Models.

Form configurations.

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge

Relevant IT qualification.

Overall experience: 4-5 years.

Desired Skills:

BPM

Javascript

HTML

CSS

ECM

DCM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

