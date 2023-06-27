BPM Developer

Jun 27, 2023

Are you a tech-savvy enthusiast with a passion for driving operational efficiency?

Join our leading investment company in Johannesburg as a BPM Developer and shape the future of our business processes. With your expertise in business process management, you’ll play a vital role in streamlining our operations, optimizing workflows, and accelerating growth.

Join our dynamic team and unleash your potential to revolutionize the way we do business.

Take the leap towards a rewarding career in a company at the forefront of the financial industry!

Responsibilities and work outputs

  • Ability to interact with business analysts to understand business requirements and translate it into technical implementation.
  • Design, development, configuration, and implementation of workflows including development of entities, eForms, rules etc
  • Administer security and governance requirements of workflows.
  • Integrating with other systems in the technical landscape through APIs or native integration specific to the system.
  • Ability to interact and work with the product team for any product enhancement needs or issue resolutions.

Competencies and Skills

  • Must have good Knowledge of BPM/BPA principles and standards.
  • Must have a good understanding of the architectural components of BPM product experienced in.
  • Must have experience in setting up user access management for the automated processes.
  • Must have good knowledge and experience Software delivery methodologies – Agile/Waterfall.
  • Good to have prior knowledge/experience on CSS, JavaScript, CML and HTML.
  • Good to have prior knowledge/ experience working with ECM/ DCM solutions.
  • Must have experience working on the below BPM components:
  • Process Models.
  • Data Models.
  • Form configurations.
  • Form configurations.
  • Form configurations.

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge

  • Relevant IT qualification.
  • Overall experience: 4-5 years.

Desired Skills:

  • BPM
  • Javascript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • ECM
  • DCM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position