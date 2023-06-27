Are you a tech-savvy enthusiast with a passion for driving operational efficiency?
Join our leading investment company in Johannesburg as a BPM Developer and shape the future of our business processes. With your expertise in business process management, you’ll play a vital role in streamlining our operations, optimizing workflows, and accelerating growth.
Join our dynamic team and unleash your potential to revolutionize the way we do business.
Take the leap towards a rewarding career in a company at the forefront of the financial industry!
Responsibilities and work outputs
- Ability to interact with business analysts to understand business requirements and translate it into technical implementation.
- Design, development, configuration, and implementation of workflows including development of entities, eForms, rules etc
- Administer security and governance requirements of workflows.
- Integrating with other systems in the technical landscape through APIs or native integration specific to the system.
- Ability to interact and work with the product team for any product enhancement needs or issue resolutions.
Competencies and Skills
- Must have good Knowledge of BPM/BPA principles and standards.
- Must have a good understanding of the architectural components of BPM product experienced in.
- Must have experience in setting up user access management for the automated processes.
- Must have good knowledge and experience Software delivery methodologies – Agile/Waterfall.
- Good to have prior knowledge/experience on CSS, JavaScript, CML and HTML.
- Good to have prior knowledge/ experience working with ECM/ DCM solutions.
- Must have experience working on the below BPM components:
- Process Models.
- Data Models.
- Form configurations.
Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge
- Relevant IT qualification.
- Overall experience: 4-5 years.
Desired Skills:
- BPM
- Javascript
- HTML
- CSS
- ECM
- DCM
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years