Business Analyst – Digital Strategic Projects – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client a Large Retail Company, has a Permanent Vacancy for a Business Analyst – Digital Strategic projects. The role of the BA will be to:

Initiate and execute Project Establishment Initiation Activities

Gather and document business requirements

Analyse and document the changes required in system architecture

Ensure that the solution is tested and validated against the business requirements

Implement the solution and conduct a handover to operations

Manage the project through its lifecycle

Effective self-management and teamwork

PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR THE MENTIONED POSITION IF YOU ARE NOT QUALIFIED IN FULL. NO CV’S WILL BE KEPT FOR FUTURE USE.

BSc(Eng), BSc (Comp Science) or BCom (Informatics), 3 years’ work experience in the Retail or Financial Industry, 5 years business analysis/business consulting experience, Lean and/or Six Sigma experience and accreditation.

MS Office proficiency.

Knowledge and understanding of project management principle.s

Command of business analysis techniques – including the

application of industry-standard methodologies, techniques and use of software.

In–depth knowledge of Company policies, practices, processes and

systems.

Understanding of the Company operating model.

Express and implied ethical responsibilities.

Business process mapping.

Information processing.

Communication.

Knowledge and innovation management.

Programme and project management.

Resource Management.

Internal and external networking.

Business acumen.

Decision–making and judgement.

Integrity and values.

Leading digital change.

Thinking strategically.

