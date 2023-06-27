Business Analyst – Digital Strategic Projects – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client a Large Retail Company, has a Permanent Vacancy for a Business Analyst – Digital Strategic projects. The role of the BA will be to:
Initiate and execute Project Establishment Initiation Activities
Gather and document business requirements
Analyse and document the changes required in system architecture
Ensure that the solution is tested and validated against the business requirements
Implement the solution and conduct a handover to operations
Manage the project through its lifecycle
Effective self-management and teamwork
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR THE MENTIONED POSITION IF YOU ARE NOT QUALIFIED IN FULL. NO CV’S WILL BE KEPT FOR FUTURE USE.
BSc(Eng), BSc (Comp Science) or BCom (Informatics), 3 years’ work experience in the Retail or Financial Industry, 5 years business analysis/business consulting experience, Lean and/or Six Sigma experience and accreditation.
MS Office proficiency.
Knowledge and understanding of project management principle.s
Command of business analysis techniques – including the
application of industry-standard methodologies, techniques and use of software.
In–depth knowledge of Company policies, practices, processes and
systems.
Understanding of the Company operating model.
Express and implied ethical responsibilities.
Business process mapping.
Information processing.
Communication.
Knowledge and innovation management.
Programme and project management.
Resource Management.
Internal and external networking.
Business acumen.
Decision–making and judgement.
Integrity and values.
Leading digital change.
Thinking strategically.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst and Project Management
- 3 years’ work experience in the Retail
- Lean and/or Six Sigma experience
- Project management principles
- Command of BA techniques
- MS Office proficiency