Business Analyst/ SCRUM Master ( Pretoria )

Business Analyst
• Bridge the gap between business stakeholders and development teams by analysing business needs and translating them into functional requirements.
• Ensure that the final solution aligns with the business objectives and meets the needs of stakeholders.
• Responsible for gathering and documenting requirements, analysing business processes, and providing valuable insights and recommendations for process improvements.
• Guide developers by providing the detail information of product requirements.
• Support the team to design, document, and maintain system processes.
• Continuously research ways to improve monitoring, discover issues and deliver better value to the customer.
SCRUM Master:
• Facilitate the successful implementation of Agile/Scrum methodologies within a development team.
• Provide guidance and coaching, ensuring that the team adheres to Agile principles and practices.
• Act as a servant leader, removing impediments, fostering collaboration, and enabling the team to become self-organizing.
• Facilitate effective communication, manage the Scrum process, and optimize the team’s productivity and delivery.
• Promote continuous improvement and assist the team to adapt to changing requirements and challenges.
• Manage project’s scope and timeline using agile methodology values, principles, and practices to plan, manage, and deliver solutions.
Minimum Requirements:
• Minimum Matric or equivalent.
• Proven experience as a Business Analyst and Scrum Master, preferably in an Agile software development environment.
• Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (e.g., Business Administration, Computer Science) or equivalent practical experience.
• Valid Code 8 Driver’s License and own reliable transport essential.
• Must be well presented and professional.
Desired Skills:
- BSC Degree Informatics
- BA / Scrum Master
- Afrikaans & English