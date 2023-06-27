Business Analyst/ SCRUM Master ( Pretoria ) – Gauteng Pretoria

Business Analyst

• Bridge the gap between business stakeholders and development teams by analysing business needs and translating them into functional requirements.

• Ensure that the final solution aligns with the business objectives and meets the needs of stakeholders.

• Responsible for gathering and documenting requirements, analysing business processes, and providing valuable insights and recommendations for process improvements.

• Guide developers by providing the detail information of product requirements.

• Support the team to design, document, and maintain system processes.

• Continuously research ways to improve monitoring, discover issues and deliver better value to the customer.

SCRUM Master:

• Facilitate the successful implementation of Agile/Scrum methodologies within a development team.

• Provide guidance and coaching, ensuring that the team adheres to Agile principles and practices.

• Act as a servant leader, removing impediments, fostering collaboration, and enabling the team to become self-organizing.

• Facilitate effective communication, manage the Scrum process, and optimize the team’s productivity and delivery.

• Promote continuous improvement and assist the team to adapt to changing requirements and challenges.

• Manage project’s scope and timeline using agile methodology values, principles, and practices to plan, manage, and deliver solutions.

Minimum Requirements:

• Minimum Matric or equivalent.

• Proven experience as a Business Analyst and Scrum Master, preferably in an Agile software development environment.

• Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (e.g., Business Administration, Computer Science) or equivalent practical experience.

• Valid Code 8 Driver’s License and own reliable transport essential.

• Must be well presented and professional.

Desired Skills:

BSC Degree Informatics

BA / Scrum Master

Afrikaans & English

