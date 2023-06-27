Business Intelligence Business Analyst III [BIBA III] at Capitec Bank Ltd – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To gather, analyse and understand business users’ data and analytics requirements and translate these requirements into analytics best practice technical solutions that meet the relevant business objectives.

* Produce comprehensive functional specifications from business requirements leveraging domain, technical and data knowledge and coordinating collaboration from relevant stakeholder (e.g. own Product Line, Shared Services and other support teams)

* Contribute to evolving the Capitec data agenda through sharing of knowledge, sharing of experience, and enhancing/streamlining existing processes e.g., improved re-use of artifices

Education (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis or Information Management

Education (Ideal or Preferred)

* Certification in Business Analysis

Knowledge and Experience

Minimum:

Experience:

* At least 7 years’ proven experience within information systems, business intelligence or data warehousing environments

* At least 7 years’ proven experience in drafting functional specifications and translating requirements between business and functional stakeholders

* Business Analysis using various techniques to describe business needs e.g. conceptual model, ERD, Test Cases, Data Flows, UML models, Data Dictionary, Business processes flows

Knowledge:

* Relevant business area knowledge

* Data and analytics Business Analysis

* Data Warehouse Methodologies

* BI Best Practice

* Data Analysis

* Data Governance

* Financial systems and procedures

* Visualisation tools

* Data Product Life Cycle

* Data modelling

Ideal:

Experience:

* Relevant business domain knowledge e.g., credit

* Business Information Business Analysis experience in a finance/banking environment

Knowledge:

* Banking systems environment

* Banking business model

* Agile development life cycle

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

* Microsoft Appliance (APS)

Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Presentation Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Numerical Reasoning skills

Additional Information

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

SQL

Data Warehousing

Power BI

