Cloud Engineer/DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Why work for us?

You will work with high profile clients and manage challenging impactful projects, as well as have the opportunity to work within multicultural and multidisciplinary teams. We offer

on the job project experience, training and encourage knowledge-sharing amongst colleagues, including company Academy days, time to spend for yourself as well as time to develop your work-related initiatives.

Knowledge & Experience

Strong experience with a cloud infrastructure provider (i.e. AWS or Azure)

Experience with IaC tools – we use Terraform and Terragrunt

Experience with container orchestration – Docker

Strong stakeholder management experience

Understanding of monolithic, microservice & serverless architectures

Excellent troubleshooting skills and ability to apply a methodical approach to fixing issues

Ability to competently use terminals

Experience with scripting (Python and Bash) and writing configuration markup

Experience with integrating monitoring tools in the CI/CD pipeline

Responsibilities & Contributions

Your day-to-day experience will be:

Structuring IaC projects to deliver reusable modules to multiple tenants

Supporting the engineering team in developing, deploying and maintaining the service

Creating and maintaining CI/CD pipelines using various vendor platforms and services

Using metric & alerting tools to monitor infrastructure and proactively detect issues

Providing well-formulated documentation for technical processes & project propositions

Nice to have

Industry qualifications, certifications or a degree

Experience across multiple cloud infrastructure providers

Engineering background

Appreciation of infrastructure security concepts

More extensive programming experience

Understanding of RESTful or GraphQL APIs

Understanding of gRPC and synchronous messaging protocols

Understanding of asynchronous messaging

Desired Skills:

AWS

Docker

Microsoft Azure

Python

Stakeholder Management

About The Employer:

Our client is a full-service digital agency based in Stellenbosch, South Africa, Reading, UK and The Hague Netherlands. We strategise, design, and develop digital solutions for the private and public sectors.

