Cloud Engineer/DevOps Engineer

You will work with high profile clients and manage challenging impactful projects, as well as have the opportunity to work within multicultural and multidisciplinary teams. We offer
on the job project experience, training and encourage knowledge-sharing amongst colleagues, including company Academy days, time to spend for yourself as well as time to develop your work-related initiatives.
Knowledge & Experience
- Strong experience with a cloud infrastructure provider (i.e. AWS or Azure)
- Experience with IaC tools – we use Terraform and Terragrunt
- Experience with container orchestration – Docker
- Strong stakeholder management experience
- Understanding of monolithic, microservice & serverless architectures
- Excellent troubleshooting skills and ability to apply a methodical approach to fixing issues
- Ability to competently use terminals
- Experience with scripting (Python and Bash) and writing configuration markup
- Experience with integrating monitoring tools in the CI/CD pipeline
Responsibilities & Contributions
- Your day-to-day experience will be:
- Structuring IaC projects to deliver reusable modules to multiple tenants
- Supporting the engineering team in developing, deploying and maintaining the service
- Creating and maintaining CI/CD pipelines using various vendor platforms and services
- Using metric & alerting tools to monitor infrastructure and proactively detect issues
- Providing well-formulated documentation for technical processes & project propositions
Nice to have
- Industry qualifications, certifications or a degree
- Experience across multiple cloud infrastructure providers
- Engineering background
- Appreciation of infrastructure security concepts
- More extensive programming experience
- Understanding of RESTful or GraphQL APIs
- Understanding of gRPC and synchronous messaging protocols
- Understanding of asynchronous messaging
About The Employer:
Our client is a full-service digital agency based in Stellenbosch, South Africa, Reading, UK and The Hague Netherlands. We strategise, design, and develop digital solutions for the private and public sectors.