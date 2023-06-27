Data Cleanup Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, a Company who provides healthcare technology and solutions, has a short term contract vacancy for a Data Cleanup Analyst. The successful candidate must have proven experience as a data analyst or a similar role with a focus on data cleanup and data quality.

Bachlelors Degree in computer Science, information systems, statitics or a related field.

Strong understanding of data management principles, data quality concepts, and data governance best practices.

Proficiency in data querying, manipulation, and analysis.

Experience with data cleaning tools, such as OpenRefine, Trifacta, or Talend.

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel for data manipulation and analysis.

Familiarity with data modeling concepts and relational databases.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with high attention to detail.

Ability to work collaboratively in cross-functional teams and communicate effectively with stakeholders.

Strong organizational and time management skills to handle multiple projects simultaneously.

Knowledge of data migration and integration processes is a plus.

The Data Cleanup Analyst is responsible for ensuring the accuracy, consistency, and integrity of data within an organization. The primary focus of this role is to identify and resolve data quality issues, perform data cleansing activities, and implement data governance processes. The Data Cleanup Analyst works closely with cross-functional teams to analyze data, develop data cleanup strategies, and maintain data quality standards. This role requires a strong attention to detail, analytical skills, and proficiency in data manipulation and analysis tools.

Analyze and assess data quality issues by conducting thorough data audits and validation processes.

Identify and resolve data inconsistencies, errors, and duplications through data cleansing techniques such as deduplication, standardization, and normalization.

Develop and implement data cleanup strategies and procedures to maintain and improve data quality standards.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand data requirements and business rules to ensure data accuracy and integrity.

Work closely with stakeholders to define data quality metrics and establish data governance policies and procedures.

Create and maintain documentation related to data cleanup processes, data mappings, and data quality rules.

Utilize data manipulation and analysis tools, such as SQL, Excel, and data cleaning software, to perform data cleanup tasks efficiently.

Participate in data migration and integration projects to ensure data accuracy and consistency across systems.

Monitor and report on data quality issues, trends, and improvement initiatives to management.

Desired Skills:

Proven experience as a data analyst

Strong understanding of data mgmt

Experience with data cleaning tools

Familiarity with data modeling

Excellent analytical and problem-solving

Ability to work collaboratively

