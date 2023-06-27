DBA Oracle Tech Lead at Banking Industry – Gauteng Pretoria West

Our client, a leading financial services organisation is looking to hire a DBA Oracle Teach Lead for their team based in Gauteng. Hybrid model.

Purpose of the role:

The main purpose of this position is to provide enterprise resource planning (ERP) technical application support and leadership in terms of system administration, integration and maintenance to peripheral systems.

Detailed description

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance areas:

Analyse information and provide reports on incidents, problems and production releases.

Develop and maintain procedures for maintenance, business continuity planning (BCP) and information technology service continuity management (ITSCM).

Ensure the general application of controls.

Ensure timely applications patching and the upgrading of compliance.

Manage the resolution of incidents in accordance with the agreed service standards to ensure business continuity.

Drive the deployment of ERP solutions and related technologies according to relevant standards and agreed business requirements.

Manage the service level agreements with suppliers to ensure that business requirements are fulfilled.

Ensure adherence to change control and release management processes.

Lead and perform the BCP, ITSCM and system maintenance exercises.

Facilitate periodic vulnerability scanning and implement necessary resolutions.

Manage stakeholder relationships to ensure the delivery of high-quality service and fit-for-purpose solutions.

Job requirements

To be considered for this position, candidates must be in possession of:

A Bachelor’s degree in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) or an equivalent NQF 7 qualification – non-negtiable

Oracle E-Business suite (EBS) applications support and project environment, with at least three years in a supervisory role

WebLogic Administration

SQL

Job-related skills include the following:

working knowledge of the Apache/Oracle Application server and an understanding of Apache certificate authentication;

strong Linux/Unix skills;

knowledge of Java development and JavaScript;

strong EBS administration skills, including knowledge and skills of Oracle Workflow Administrator;

database developer skills (i.e. PL/SQL and advance queues);

working knowledge of load balancer applications (g. F5);

working knowledge of XML;

OBIEE administration skills, including integration to third-party LDAP (e.g. Active Directory); and

WebLogic administration skills.

Desired Skills:

WebLogic

Pl/Sql

Linux

Unix

EBS

Oracle

ERP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading South African Bank based om Gauteng.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Performance Bonus

