Devops Engineer – 12 Month Contract – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role Purpose:

This position is responsible for implementing, maintaining, enabling, and facilitating DevOps practices and optimizing the architecture and processes of the product and platforms required to meet business goals and objectives.

Technical Competencies:

• Operating systems: Linux (*nix) administration.

• AWS exposure, EC2, EKS, Lambda, SQS, S3, Api Gateway, IAM, SSM, Route53, Loadbalancers, AWS

Databases.

• Monitoring and alerting tools: Alerta, Selenium, Prometheus, InfluxDB, Elastic Stack.

• Application Servers: Node.js, nginx, springboot, Tomcat.

• Databases and tools: MongoDB, Mongo Ops Manager, DB2, Flyway, postgresql.

• Kubernetes: EKS Cluster management, Service Mesh, Application deployment, monitoring and

troubleshooting.

• Docker: Nginx, Consul, docker-compose, cli.

• Automation: Cloudformation, Terraform, Boto3, Ansible.

• Build: Gitlab, Nexus, Jenkins.

• MQ.

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge:

• 2+ years of experience as a Site Reliability Engineer or similar role as an enabler of DevOps practices.

• 3+ years of experience as a Software Engineer or Java or Developer Middleware administrator.

Desired Skills:

AWS

DevOps

Docker

Java

MongoDB

Selenium

About The Employer:

Investments helps you grow your wealth, whether you’re an individual saving for your retirement, a business looking to build your portfolio or a financial adviser in need of practical tools and customised solutions. We understand that your investment isn’t just another investment.

Learn more/Apply for this position