ERP Implementation Consultant

Essential Duties and Responsibilities but not limited to:

Will be responsible for the successful implementation and maintenance of ERP sites, together with related 3rd party products.

Perform project implementation, installations, and upgrades.

Conduct user training and prepare training guides.

Scope business processes and drafting of Business Requirement Specifications document

On-site, remote, and help-desk support

Report and form customization

Evaluation of customers’ needs and requirements.

Business analysis and tailoring of software solution.

Business process design and documentation

Achieve all the necessary Acumatica certifications.

Constant refreshing of training badges

Effective Communication with Team, Project Manager and Director

Updating timesheets, support cases and other administrative duties

Education and/or Work Experience Requirements:

Degree – IT and Finance (BCom Finance/IS degree) advantageous

SQL experience

Understanding of ERP / ERP financial systems

Experienced in BA process / software / ERP financial systems

Knowledgeable in MS Products

Certified Consultant (Sage / Acumatica)

Understand company requirement for the financial and business operational workflow

Previous experience in a similar position

Skills Requirements:

Managing system/client projects starting from system information gathering, solution design, preparing program specifications, system configuration, system testing, user training, system installation, problem solving and troubleshooting, implementation, and continuous account monitoring. Strong documentation skills and business analysis. High standard of Professionalism

Other Requirements:

Must have own reliable transport and a valid driver’s license . Must be organised, hardworking, a problem solver, have a strong sense of responsibility, dedicated, motivated and handle job pressure well.

Desired Skills:

Acumatica

ERP

Accounting

solution design

system testing

Microsoft

project implementation

Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

