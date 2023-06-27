ERP Implementation Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Essential Duties and Responsibilities but not limited to:
Will be responsible for the successful implementation and maintenance of ERP sites, together with related 3rd party products.
- Perform project implementation, installations, and upgrades.
- Conduct user training and prepare training guides.
- Scope business processes and drafting of Business Requirement Specifications document
- On-site, remote, and help-desk support
- Report and form customization
- Evaluation of customers’ needs and requirements.
- Business analysis and tailoring of software solution.
- Business process design and documentation
- Achieve all the necessary Acumatica certifications.
- Constant refreshing of training badges
- Effective Communication with Team, Project Manager and Director
- Updating timesheets, support cases and other administrative duties
Education and/or Work Experience Requirements:
- Degree – IT and Finance (BCom Finance/IS degree) advantageous
- SQL experience
- Understanding of ERP / ERP financial systems
- Experienced in BA process / software / ERP financial systems
- Knowledgeable in MS Products
- Certified Consultant (Sage / Acumatica)
- Understand company requirement for the financial and business operational workflow
- Previous experience in a similar position
Skills Requirements:
Managing system/client projects starting from system information gathering, solution design, preparing program specifications, system configuration, system testing, user training, system installation, problem solving and troubleshooting, implementation, and continuous account monitoring. Strong documentation skills and business analysis. High standard of Professionalism
Other Requirements:
Must have own reliable transport and a valid driver’s license . Must be organised, hardworking, a problem solver, have a strong sense of responsibility, dedicated, motivated and handle job pressure well.
Desired Skills:
- Acumatica
- ERP
- Accounting
- solution design
- system testing
- Microsoft
- project implementation
- Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree