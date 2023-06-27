Finance Systems business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

FINANCE SYSTEMS BUSINESS ANALYST
My client a Retailer in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for a Finance Systems Business Analyst.
Key responsibilities:
- Collaborate and interact with functional business areas to gather requirements
- Facilitate workshops between multiple stakeholders to gather information
- Project manage Stategic projects
- Continuous communication with stakeholders to either keep them updated on project progress or to highlight risk or follow-up on outstanding items
- Write user-stories or business requirement specifications
- Manage the critical path and timelines of deliverables
- Compile test packs where needed and support it with testing
- Manage pilots, roll-outs, and training of projects
KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED:
- Waterfall and Agile working methodologies and principles.
- Working knowledge of implementing and maintaining systems/services/applications.
- Knowledge of PMBOK and BABOK management principles
- Ability to compile quantitative and or qualitative information/reporting
- MS Suite Intermediate – Advanced user
- System integration (environment/area specific)
- Knowledge of Personal Data Protection – POPIA
- Working knowledge of:
o Cloud based (SaaS) software applications that can enable services.
o Hardware and Software lifecycle management
o SDLC
o Change Control governance principles and Defect management.
o Fit for purpose system integration in an ERP- and non-ERP environment.
o Utilising various modelling techniques
o UI / UX
o Process Mapping tools (Draw.io, etc)
Skills required:
- Planning
- Analytical
- Critical thinking
- Multi project/activity management
- Prioritisation of projects/activity/resources
- Requirement’s elicitation
- Risk management
- Facilitation
- Communication
Experience required:
Essential:
- Proven experience in a Finance environment
- Exposure to Financial Systems and processes
- Business Analyst exposure: system analysis; business process development, including the facilitation of workshops
- Finance System support exposure: maintaining an incident management process; analysing the nature of incidents; liaising with system developers in order to resolve incidents.
- Co-ordination of quality assurance and testing
- Proven experience of processes flowing into journal entries and reporting± 5 years’ experience in Apparel Retail (Business area specific / Systems), with exposure to:
- Business process exposure/understanding (Area specific)
- Process optimizing/improvement
- Elicitation and documenting BRS/BRD
- IT and 3rd party collaboration
- Setup, Management and execution of testing
- Project Management
- Training/Change management
- Systems/Business support for BAU
- System Architecture understanding (area specific – integration environment/technical competency)
- Unified Modeling Language (UML – High-level context diagram, Product Breakdown Structure, System Architecture diagram, Flow Chart, Business Workflow diagram, Business Process Model and Notation, Use Case diagram, Use Case Narrative)
- Basic Oracle / Structured Query Language (SQL) – area specific
Preferred:
Experience in commercial and financial industry
Exposure to successful technology implementation and process projects
Business Analyst/Business Partners/SME’s (Subject Matter Expert)
SAP finance exposure
Qualifications:
Essential:
BCom Degree
Preferred:
Project Management Diploma/Certificate
GENERAL
What is your highest educational qualification?
How many years of experience do you have as a Finance Business Analyst?
Elaborate on your relevant experience as a Finance Systems Business Analyst
What is your current monthly total cost to company?
What is your salary expectation?
What is your availability?
Has your employment ever been terminated by any Company for any reason? If so, please provide details
Have you ever resigned from any company/workplace pending an enquiry or during an investigation into allegations of misconduct. If yes, please provide details
Send CV by the 12th of July 2023.
Desired Skills:
- BRS/BRD
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric