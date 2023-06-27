Finance Systems business Analyst

My client a Retailer in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for a Finance Systems Business Analyst.

Key responsibilities:

Collaborate and interact with functional business areas to gather requirements

Facilitate workshops between multiple stakeholders to gather information

Project manage Stategic projects

Continuous communication with stakeholders to either keep them updated on project progress or to highlight risk or follow-up on outstanding items

Write user-stories or business requirement specifications

Manage the critical path and timelines of deliverables

Compile test packs where needed and support it with testing

Manage pilots, roll-outs, and training of projects

KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED:

Waterfall and Agile working methodologies and principles.

Working knowledge of implementing and maintaining systems/services/applications.

Knowledge of PMBOK and BABOK management principles

Ability to compile quantitative and or qualitative information/reporting

MS Suite Intermediate – Advanced user

System integration (environment/area specific)

Knowledge of Personal Data Protection – POPIA

Working knowledge of:

o Cloud based (SaaS) software applications that can enable services.

o Hardware and Software lifecycle management

o SDLC

o Change Control governance principles and Defect management.

o Fit for purpose system integration in an ERP- and non-ERP environment.

o Utilising various modelling techniques

o UI / UX

o Process Mapping tools (Draw.io, etc)

Skills required:

Planning

Analytical

Critical thinking

Multi project/activity management

Prioritisation of projects/activity/resources

Requirement’s elicitation

Risk management

Facilitation

Communication

Experience required:

Essential:

Proven experience in a Finance environment

Exposure to Financial Systems and processes

Business Analyst exposure: system analysis; business process development, including the facilitation of workshops

Finance System support exposure: maintaining an incident management process; analysing the nature of incidents; liaising with system developers in order to resolve incidents.

Co-ordination of quality assurance and testing

Proven experience of processes flowing into journal entries and reporting± 5 years’ experience in Apparel Retail (Business area specific / Systems), with exposure to:

Business process exposure/understanding (Area specific)

Process optimizing/improvement

Elicitation and documenting BRS/BRD

IT and 3rd party collaboration

Setup, Management and execution of testing

Project Management

Training/Change management

Systems/Business support for BAU

System Architecture understanding (area specific – integration environment/technical competency)

Unified Modeling Language (UML – High-level context diagram, Product Breakdown Structure, System Architecture diagram, Flow Chart, Business Workflow diagram, Business Process Model and Notation, Use Case diagram, Use Case Narrative)

Basic Oracle / Structured Query Language (SQL) – area specific

Preferred:

Experience in commercial and financial industry

Exposure to successful technology implementation and process projects

Business Analyst/Business Partners/SME’s (Subject Matter Expert)

SAP finance exposure

Qualifications:

Essential:

BCom Degree

Preferred:

Project Management Diploma/Certificate

