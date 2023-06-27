Front End Developer

Key Outcomes may include but are not limited to:
? Ensure that the application performs the functions as required by business.
? Design and create an application with an intuitive and easy to use interface.
? Leverages web applications and technologies to create responsive web pages.
? Knowledge of back-end technologies and an ability to integrate with them.
? Understand message formats and an ability to create and parse messages in these formats.
? Analyses the Business Requirement and clarify any unknowns with the Business Analyst or Business User
Formulates a technical solution and review with the Systems Analyst and Development Manager.
? Produces a Technical Design document, using the standard Template and in accordance with the Bank standards.
? Ensure that all Stakeholders are in agreement with the technical solution and that it aligns with the Business requirement
? Updates the reference documentation and update the scheduling tool with progress.
? Consults with the Systems Analyst and Systems Architect on technical issues encountered.
? Produces or updates the configuration files
? Conducts unit testing and fixes all defects.
? Reviews error logs and provide Test Analyst with updates on fixes found in testing.
? Consults and assists the Test Analyst in reviewing defects found in testing.
? Releases the source code with zero defects.
? Conducts preliminary analysis on issues.
? Logs issues in the appropriate issues tracking system.
? Assist with Technical support issues, Production queries and Root Cause Analysis.
Education and Experience:
? At least 3 Years’ experience in front-end development.
? BSc Computer Science/Information system degree
Technical skills or knowledge:
? React
? JavaScript
? CSS
? Good understanding of design principles
? Experience using Git / Bitbucket for version control
? Database management, specifically MS SQL Server
? Java 8
? Spring
Desired Skills:
- xxx
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A Bank