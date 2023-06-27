Front End Developer

Key Outcomes may include but are not limited to:

? Ensure that the application performs the functions as required by business.

? Design and create an application with an intuitive and easy to use interface.

? Leverages web applications and technologies to create responsive web pages.

? Knowledge of back-end technologies and an ability to integrate with them.

? Understand message formats and an ability to create and parse messages in these formats.

? Analyses the Business Requirement and clarify any unknowns with the Business Analyst or Business User

Formulates a technical solution and review with the Systems Analyst and Development Manager.

? Produces a Technical Design document, using the standard Template and in accordance with the Bank standards.

? Ensure that all Stakeholders are in agreement with the technical solution and that it aligns with the Business requirement

? Updates the reference documentation and update the scheduling tool with progress.

? Consults with the Systems Analyst and Systems Architect on technical issues encountered.

? Produces or updates the configuration files

? Conducts unit testing and fixes all defects.

? Reviews error logs and provide Test Analyst with updates on fixes found in testing.

? Consults and assists the Test Analyst in reviewing defects found in testing.

? Releases the source code with zero defects.

? Conducts preliminary analysis on issues.

? Logs issues in the appropriate issues tracking system.

? Assist with Technical support issues, Production queries and Root Cause Analysis.

Education and Experience:

? At least 3 Years’ experience in front-end development.

? BSc Computer Science/Information system degree

Technical skills or knowledge:

? React

? JavaScript

? CSS

? Good understanding of design principles

? Experience using Git / Bitbucket for version control

? Database management, specifically MS SQL Server

? Java 8

? Spring

Desired Skills:

xxx

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A Bank

