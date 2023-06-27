Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Looking for an intermediate – senior candidate, must be based in Capetown

The successful candidate will be responsible for the implementation of forms and web-based solutions, developing system/client projects starting from system information gathering, solution design, preparing program specifications, development and testing, user training, problem solving and trouble shooting.

Remuneration/benefits: R 30 000 – R 40 000+ Provident Fund + Commission

Explanation of Commission:

Commission is earned once the developer surpasses GATE (Double their gross salary) There is no cap on commission earning potential and commissions are calculated quarterly and paid out monthly over the following quarter. For new employees, commissions kick in after the 3 month probation period so from month 4 onwards they can start earning commissions

Duties will include but are not limited to:

Business requirements analysis

Issue analysis and resolution

Application, Database & Report development

Integration planning and development

Database design

Client support

Skills requirements:

[URL Removed] or relevant tertiary education

Minimum 2 years’ experience in a similar role

Proficiency with fundamental front-end languages such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks such as Angular JS, React and Amber

Excellent skills with server-side languages such as Net. C# , etc

Experience in any or all of the following will be a plus: Bootstrap, Web Services, REST, JSON, XML, Continuous Integration, Git

Experience with Azure & AWS will be advantageous

Analytical with an eye for detail

Patient and Independent

Excellent communication and presentation skills (bilingual Afrikaans/English)

A knowledge of accounting products would be an advantage (school or university/college subject).

Acumatica development a huge advantage

The successful candidate must be someone who can work independently, understand business workflow and financial and operational (IT) requirements. Problem solving skills and an interest in learning new software skills is very important. Must be organised, hardworking, have a strong sense of responsibility, loyalty, motivation and handle job pressure well. Own transport with a valid driver’s license and a home based office with good internet connection is essential, as will work remotely. Must be a South African citizen residing in Cape Town.

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

