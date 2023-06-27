ICT Business Intelligence Specialist at Government Employees Medical Scheme – Gauteng Menlyn

The position of ICT Business Intelligence Specialist is vacant. The ICT Business Intelligence Specialist role will report directly to the Senior Manager: Data Warehouse Analytics and BI and forms part of the ICT Division. The position is permanent and will be based at GEMS Head Office.

The total remuneration package for this position is between R 805 649 and R 1 007 122 per annum, based on skills and experience.

The ICT Business Intelligence Specialist will be required to provide support to the Senior Manager: Data Warehouse Analytics and BI through the implementation of the following Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Develop and maintain data warehouse data to support our business decision-making.

Build and maintain a data warehouse design to generate reports on intelligence to aid in business performance monitoring and business decision making.

Analysis of product, market, and trends to build warehouse data.

Develop, publish, reports and dashboards to meet business requirements.

Assist business users on functional data requirements to enhance data models and reports.

Develop self-service models, data analytics using Power BI and /or QlikSense service.

Develop and support of Visualisation tools.

Develop tubular, multidimensional models compatible to warehouse standards.

Qualification Requirements:

National Diploma or Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering or a closely related field.

Advanced certificates would be advantageous.

Microsoft Certified: Power BI Data Analyst Associate.

3-5-year experience in the field (3 years at a managerial/ leadership level and 5 years functional experience).

Strong working knowledge of business trends and is able to read and analyze product, market and trends.

At least 5 years’ experience as a BI Developer specifically in designing and developing BI solutions using Power BI, Power BI Services, Power BI Gateway, and Power BI Dataflow

Strong understanding of Power BI application security layer models

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in data warehouse or data lake design.

Working knowledge of Azure Synapse, Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Lake.

Vision control (source control management) experience such as TFS or Git.

Database Administration experience will be advantage.

Behavioural Competencies:

Have excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

Have the ability to work well as part of a team.

Strong attention to detail.

Ability to work in a team.

Able to manage independently and provide daily/weekly/monthly status reporting.

Have a diligent work ethic with attention to detail.

Self-motivated and pro-active.

Ability give advice and engage with various stakeholders.

Resilient and able to work under pressure.

Desirable:

Have an understanding of medical schemes industry.

Applications Closing date;

Tuesday, 11 July 2023 at 5PM.

Desired Skills:

Power BI Gateway

Power BI Dataflow

Data Warehouse

Data Lake Design

Azure Synapse

Azure Data Factory

Azure Data Lake

TFS

Git

Database Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

