ICT Data and Information Architect (Azure) at Government Employees Medical Scheme – Gauteng Menlyn

The position of ICT Data and Information Architect (Azure) is vacant. The ICT Data and Information Architect (Azure) role will report directly to the Senior Manager: Data Warehouse Analytics and BI and forms part of the ICT Division. The position is permanent and will be based at GEMS Head Office.

The total remuneration package for this position is between R 982 965 and R1 228 645 per annum, based on skills and experience.

The ICT Data and Information Architect (Azure) will be required to provide support to the Senior Manager: Data Warehouse Analytics and BI through the implementation of the following Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Provide database architecture leadership and mentor projects.

Design end to end leg at detailed level and advise on technical issues of Azure.

Maintain governance model on the database architecture through training, design reviews, code reviews and progress levels.

Migration on-premises database to various Azure data stores

Analysis of product offerings

Development of database architecture and roadmaps

Analysis of existing data design and recommendations for improvements on performance, stability, and inter-operability.

Develop robust Extract/Transform/Load (ETL) processes for disparate data sources.

Compilation of Statement Architecture Work with prioritised work packages.

Data analysis and architecture focusing on, data collection, migration, meta-data for document management, interfaces, dashboards and reporting.

End to end delivery of Scheme data analysis and architecture

Ensure enterprise requirements for reuse, compliance with standards, principles, traceability to enterprise, reference models and alignment with target enterprise architecture.

Drive and evaluate the Request for Information and Request for Proposal

Re-engineering of databases.

Manage, track and report changes to the business requirements and data architecture.

Qualification Requirements:

A Degree/ Diploma in BCom Informatics / BSc Computer Science / BSc Engineering Information Technology, or similar as well as;

Industry-specific qualifications (TOGAF 9.1).

A minimum of 3-5 years’ (3 years managerial/lead and 5 functional experience) requirements analysis, design, data architecture, solution architecture, enterprise architecture, with at least three years in a team leader / coaching role.

5+ years of experience working on solutions that collect, process, store and analyze large volumes of business-critical data.

3+ years of experience developing both multidimensional and tabular models with large and complex datasets.

Advantageous qualifications (DAMA):

You have at least 3 of the below certifications:

o Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate.

o Microsoft Certified: Azure Enterprise Data Analyst Associate.

o Microsoft Certified: Power BI Data Analyst Associate.

o Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Engineer Associate.

o Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Scientist Associate.

Experience of working on a cloud platform similar to Azure (e.g., AWS/ GCP/ Oracle) Experience of Azure Data & Analytics PaaS Services: Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Lake, Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Databricks, Azure IoT, Azure HDInsight + Spark, Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Databricks, Azure Stream Analytics and Azure SQL DB is required.

Strong proficiency in relational database management systems (MS SQL Server) and NoSQL databases is required;

Strong proficiency in Excel, Power BI, SSIS, PowerShell scripting will be advantageous (combination).

Solid experience with regard to making trade-offs between various solution options.

Experience with extracting, defining and communicating requirements both from functional and non-functional perspectives.

Ability to manage other resources such as other solution architects.

Ability to participate and influence technical decisions in a fast-moving environment.

All-round experience in all architecture domains (especially around process- and integration architectures);

Experience of large-scale transformation and migration projects.

Knowledge of Master Data Management (MDM) and Data Quality tools.

Vision control (source control management) experience such as TFS or Git will be advantageous.

Database Administration experience will be advantageous.

Behavioural Competencies:

Ability to provide high quality documentation that is suitable for a wide range of audiences and purposes with strong customer facing interpersonal skills.

Have excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

Have the ability to work well as part of a team.

Have a diligent work ethic with attention to detail.

Self-motivated and pro-active.

Ability give advice and engage with various stakeholders.

Resilient and able to work under pressure.

Desirable:

Have an understanding of medical schemes industry.

Applications Closing date;

Tuesday, 11 July 2023 at 5PM.

Desired Skills:

TOGAF 9.1

Azure Data & Analytics PaaS Services

Azure Data Factory

Azure Data Lake

Azure Synapse Analytics

Azure Databricks

Azure IoT

Azure HDInsight + Spark

Azure Cosmos DB

Azure Stream Analytics

Azure SQL DB

NoSQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

