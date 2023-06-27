Intermediate BPM Developer – 12 Month Contract

My client is seeking an experienced and meticulous BPM Developer with knowledge and technical expertise in any LCNC BPM product like AgilePoint, Appian, Bizagi, Alfresco APA who helps support the development of workflows and automation.

Competencies and Skills:

• Must have good Knowledge of BPM/BPA principles and standards.

• Must have a good understanding of the architectural components of BPM product experienced in.

• Must have experience in setting up user access management for the automated processes.

• Must have good knowledge and experience Software delivery methodologies – Agile/Waterfall.

• Good to have prior knowledge/experience on CSS, JavaScript, CML and HTML.

• Good to have prior knowledge/ experience working with ECM/ DCM solutions.

• Must have experience working on the below BPM components:

o Process Models.

o Data Models.

o Form configurations.

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge:

• Relevant IT qualification.

• Overall experience: 4-5 years.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN)

CSS

HTML

Javascript

Waterfall Methodologies

About The Employer:

Investments helps you grow your wealth, whether you’re an individual saving for your retirement, a business looking to build your portfolio or a financial adviser in need of practical tools and customised solutions. We understand that your investment isn’t just another investment.

