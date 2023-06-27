Intermediate Business Analyst

Requirements
- Ensures operational effectiveness by analysing business requirements, designing and documenting workflows, and providingrecommendations
- The Business Analyst is responsible for operational effectiveness and excellence of the businessThe incumbent will design and document solutions and make innovative recommendations that will positively impact the businessThe Business Analyst is further required to manage the required deliverables on a number of projects for the business unit/s and the company at any respective point in time
Minimum Qualification
- Grade 12 and Certificate of proficiency as Business Analyst.
Preferred Qualification
- Relevant degree or diploma.
Experience Required
- Three to five years experience as a Business Analyst in the financial and insurance sector
Responsibilities:
- Demonstrate cost consciousness and awareness of
- personal contribution to costs and productivity Identify and escalates potential risks that may lead to increased costs
- Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs
- Deliver customer experience excellence aligned to
- Organisational values and service standards Build professional long-term relationships with customers based on trust that builds the brand
- Collect and interrogate information and feedback to ensure full understanding of customer needs to deliver a quality service
- Deliver service that exceeds customer expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solution selection and application
-
Provide customers with relevant information to keep them informed of products and service options
-
Manages and monitors all Business Analyst relatedphases of the project or service life cycle, providing timely reporting of issues that impact project progress. Coordinates, actions and resolves conflict that arises. Interacts and communicates with relevant personnel within the organisation in respect of business requirements.
- Manages and coordinates the development of allapproved versions of business and functional specifications for specified applications
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- HR
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric