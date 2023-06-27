Intermediate Business Analyst at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Introduction

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available:

Intermediate Business Analyst

CORE PURPOSE:

We are seeking an intermediate Business Analyst to join our IT Projects team who is passionate about what he/she does and driven by successful delivery, teamwork & integrity. The core focus will be to define the business and technical requirements for projects in the environment to ensure that we can deliver on business objectives. You will be challenged every day with the variety of projects that enter this space, engaging with a diverse range of stakeholders from a business and technical perspective. The analysis of what the business needs in order to deliver successfully on projects is something that will require your attention every day. Planning and the approach to your project will need to be clearly defined on how you will deliver this within the defined timeframes.

Description

CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE:Gathering requirements• Define the business, system and technical requirements of multiple projects accurately document the requirements, elicit the requirements from stakeholders across various levels of the organization.

Communication• Engage professionally with a diverse number of stakeholders (IT and Business), define the business processes and their associated changes and the impact to the organization.

Critical Thinking• Investigate the possible solutions and make recommendations.

Decisive• Can make decisions based on information received across multiple applications.• Provide a mentoring and coaching role to other colleagues in the organization.• Ensure successful implementation of solutions.

KEY PERFOMANCE INDICATORS• Document all requirements and the business solution such that stakeholders, the development team and test team understand them clearly to go about their tasks.• Assess the impact of the solution on various stakeholders.• Assess the feasibility of the recommended solution from a business perspective.• Ensure that the solution development team understands the problem and the solution.• Manage changes to business requirements and do an impact analysis.• Work with the test team during the Assess the impact of the solution on various stakeholders.• Assess the feasibility of the recommended solution from a business perspective.• Ensure that the solution development team understands the problem and the solution.• Work with the test team during the test phase to ensure that the solution is accurate and free of bugs and issues.

Minimum Requirements

QUALIFICATIONS• Bachelor’s degree in information technology, Computer Science or equivalent work experience• Certified Business Analysis Professional (advantageous)• Minimum 3-5 years systems / business analyst experience• Knowledge Required – Basic understanding of developing business cases.• Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation• Knowledge of Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)• Change Impact Management• Testing Methodologies

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS• Minimum 3-5 years systems / business analyst experience• Knowledge Required – Basic understanding of developing business cases.• Moderate understanding of project management and system, data or business testing requirements principles• Experience working within a Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)• Strong understanding of business process definition and re-engineering requirements• Experience in documenting and implementing projects/ initiatives in line with business vision and strategy.• Experience in the analysis and compilation of business information and intelligence• Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (e.g. Visio)

ADVANTAGES• Education sector experience

GENERAL• This role is based in Durban, Kwazulu-Natal• This is a fixed Term contract• Candidates may be required to travel locally.• Overtime and weekend work may be required.

Desired Skills:

Degree in Information Technology

Business Analysis Professional

3-5 years experience in business analyst

