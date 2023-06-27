Intermediate C# Developer (Remote) LW

- The quality and maintainability of the code written. Metrics such as code coverage, cyclomatic complexity, and the number of bugs or defects. Reduced turnover from code evaluations.
- Has the ability to complete tasks and deliver results. Metrics such as the number of features or user stories completed, and the amount of time taken to complete a task.
- Has a strong understanding of fundamental programming concepts such as data structures, algorithms, and software design patterns.
- Has experience with at least one programming language, is familiar with the software development life cycle (SDLC) and is proficient with common development tools such as version control systems (e.g., Git), integrated development environments (IDEs), and debugging tools.
- Be comfortable working with databases and have experience with web development technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
Minimum Requirements:
- 3 – 4 years’ experience in software development (C# Angular, .Net, Blazor, SQL, NoSQL, Azure)
- Be comfortable working with databases, and have experience with these web development technologies, Angular, .Net, Blazor, SQL, NoSQL, Azure, and C#
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Azure
- Blazor