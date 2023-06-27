Java Developer

The Developer will be required to leverage a multitude of software skills to solve business critical problems, working on some of the most exciting and challenging business problems. The Developer will be required to generate technical designs and BRS into executable code.

Key Outcomes may include but are not limited to:

? Ensure that the application performs the functions as required by business

.? Actively works under senior developers during the code review process to understand and apply the coding standards.

? Participates in the process of reviewing code for consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries and reusable aspects of the application.

? Participate in Business Requirement JAD sessions

Analyses the Business Requirement and clarify any unknowns with the Business Analyst or Business User.

? Formulates a technical solution and review with the Systems Analyst and Development Manager.

? Produces a Technical Design document, using the standard Template and in accordance with the Discovery Bank standards.

? Setup a Technical Analysis JAD Session with all Stakeholders. Ensure that all Stakeholders are in agreement with the technical solution and that it aligns with the Business requirement.

? Implements the Technical Specification within the Systems framework.

? Produces source code by applying the Technical standards and referencing the existing components.

? Updates the reference documentation and update the scheduling tool with progress.

? Consults with the Systems Analyst and Systems Architect on technical issues encountered.

? Produces or updates the configuration files.

? Conducts unit testing and fixes all defects.

? Reviews error logs and provide Test Analyst with updates on fixes found in testing.

? Consults and assists the Test Analyst in reviewing defects found in testing

.? Releases the source code with zero defects.

? Conducts preliminary analysis on issues.

? Logs issues in the appropriate issues tracking system.

? Assist with Technical support issues, Production queries and Root Cause Analysis.

Education and Experience:

? At least 3 Years’ experience in source code development.

? BSc Computer Science/Information system degree or

? Formal Java qualification

Technical skills or knowledge:

? Knowledge of SDLC, Unit Testing, Database structures, Technical Change Control

? Technical Stack

? Database management, specifically MS SQL Server

IBM MQ or similar

? Java 8

? Spring

? Spring Boot

? Spring Web MVC (REST)

? Spring Expression Language (SpEL)

? Spring JMS

? Spring Kafka

? MyBatis

? HANA (ANSI SQL)

? JSON / Jackson

? XML / JAXB

? JUnit /Mockito

? Swagger

? Docker

? Openshift

? Jenkins

? Maven

? Git / Bitbucket

? Linux / WindowsAbility to do Business Writing, Software development within SDLC, Data modelling and UML Design abilities

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A Bank

