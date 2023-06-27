JavaScript Full-stack Developer – Johannesburg (Hybrid) – R1.2mil per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading auto manufacturing company is on the hunt for a JavaScript Full-stack Developer to join their amazing team of developers. They are the best suppliers of premium brands and premium services, providing innovation, sustainability, and efficiency to the motoring world.

Requirements:

JavaScript

TypeScript

Angular

ReactJS

NodeJS

VueJS

Reference Number for this position is DB57321 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering with a cost to company salary negotiable between [URL Removed] to [URL Removed] negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dewald on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

