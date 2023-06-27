Junior Business Analyst at Transnova (Pty) Ltd

About the Role

Analyses, improves and monitors information systems within the organisation. Works on projects related to continuous improvement across all aspects of the client.

Responsible for various reporting and business intelligence functions to oversee and improve on core business structures. Provides support for other business positions and monitors their consistency and commitment to quality performance.

The critical responsibilities of this role are described below. They may be subject to reasonable changes from time to time in line with business need.

Key Responsibilities:

Maintain and compile accurate reports for various business structures

Provide support and query management for any requests/complaints concerning current performance and historical data

Develop and maintain innovative solutions for data management and streamlining operations

Adapting reporting structures to accommodate custom data manipulation queries and expectations

Monitor and communicate any discrepancies in expected performance of the LCT team to ensure quality performance

Identifying data inconsistencies and designing a development plan to solve those issues

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Data Analysis

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

SQL

Engineering

computer science

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Transnova is a leading independent logistics advisory, technology and managed services firm

that helps companies identify and unlock the latent value in their supply chain. We are a team who are passionate about improving efficiency and building value-adding solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position