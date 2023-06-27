Junior Node.JS Developer

R 550 000 – R 650 000

Are you a capable Node.JS Developer with experience in web-based applications? Then our client in the telecoms industry is looking for you to join their team. You will be responsible for web-application optimization, designing back-end components, integrating data storage and protection solutions. You will use your extensive knowledge of Node.JS to provide stable, fast and secure exchange of data between servers and end-users.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelors degree or equivalent

2 years experience with Node.JS

JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, PHP, Python, C#

Desired Skills:

C#

Python

