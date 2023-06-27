Gijima on behalf of our client is recruiting for a Lead Software Application Developer for a two (2) year contract.
Minimum Qualifications:
- NQF 6 National Diploma/ B. Degree: Computer Science/Information Technology/Information Systems or equivalent qualification with major subjects in software development
- Valid driver’s license (code 8)
- Minimum Experience : 5 – 7 years experience as a Software Developer with 2 – 3 years experience as a Lead/Senior developer.
- 2 years’ NetCore API. 3 years experience in HTML, JavaScript and jQuery.
- A Minimum of 3 years of Microsoft SQL server experience. Bootstrap experience.
- Understanding WSDL integration, DHA integration, CIPC integration and Banks integration is an added advantage.
- Minimum Training: C#, .Net, Microsoft SQL / Microsoft development certification (added advantage)
- Project Management (added advantage)
Key Responsibilities:
- Coding and development
- Code Quality Management
- Analysis & Design
- Database Design and Management
- Support and maintenance
- Training & People Management
- Financial & Supplier Management
- ICT Continuity & Security
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET
- MSSQL