Lead Software Application Developer

Jun 27, 2023

Gijima on behalf of our client is recruiting for a Lead Software Application Developer for a two (2) year contract.
Minimum Qualifications:

  • NQF 6 National Diploma/ B. Degree: Computer Science/Information Technology/Information Systems or equivalent qualification with major subjects in software development
  • Valid driver’s license (code 8)
  • Minimum Experience : 5 – 7 years experience as a Software Developer with 2 – 3 years experience as a Lead/Senior developer.
  • 2 years’ NetCore API. 3 years experience in HTML, JavaScript and jQuery.
  • A Minimum of 3 years of Microsoft SQL server experience. Bootstrap experience.
  • Understanding WSDL integration, DHA integration, CIPC integration and Banks integration is an added advantage.
  • Minimum Training: C#, .Net, Microsoft SQL / Microsoft development certification (added advantage)
  • Project Management (added advantage)

Key Responsibilities:

  • Coding and development
  • Code Quality Management
  • Analysis & Design
  • Database Design and Management
  • Support and maintenance
  • Training & People Management
  • Financial & Supplier Management
  • ICT Continuity & Security

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • MSSQL

