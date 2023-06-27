Lead Software Application Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Gijima on behalf of our client is recruiting for a Lead Software Application Developer for a two (2) year contract.

Minimum Qualifications:

NQF 6 National Diploma/ B. Degree: Computer Science/Information Technology/Information Systems or equivalent qualification with major subjects in software development

Valid driver’s license (code 8)

Minimum Experience : 5 – 7 years experience as a Software Developer with 2 – 3 years experience as a Lead/Senior developer.

2 years’ NetCore API. 3 years experience in HTML, JavaScript and jQuery.

A Minimum of 3 years of Microsoft SQL server experience. Bootstrap experience.

Understanding WSDL integration, DHA integration, CIPC integration and Banks integration is an added advantage.

Minimum Training: C#, .Net, Microsoft SQL / Microsoft development certification (added advantage)

Project Management (added advantage)

Key Responsibilities:

Coding and development

Code Quality Management

Analysis & Design

Database Design and Management

Support and maintenance

Training & People Management

Financial & Supplier Management

ICT Continuity & Security

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

MSSQL

