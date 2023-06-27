PHP Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced provider of cutting-edge Web Solutions seeks a highly skilled PHP Developer whose core role will be to develop powerful web applications that are highly impactful. You will create custom, complex & automated database-driven web apps, websites and platforms. The successful incumbent will require a minimum of 3 years PHP and Object-Orientated coding knowledge and experience include 1 or more MVC PHP frameworks such as Laravel, CodeIgniter, etc. You must also have a solid understanding of MySQL, relational database design and writing complex SQL queries. Any HTML5, CSS3, SASS, JavaScript and/or jQuery skills in addition will prove hugely beneficial.

DUTIES:

Create custom, complex and automated database-driven web apps, websites and platforms. Through optimal quality assurance and thorough testing, your end-product is always of exceptional standards.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 3 years of PHP and Object-Orientated coding knowledge and experience.

Experience with 1 or more MVC PHP frameworks (Laravel, Code Igniter, etc).

MySQL comes naturally to you. Thanks to your solid understanding of MySQL, relational database design and writing complex SQL queries.

Exposure to and integrated projects with loads of third-party API providers.

Advantageous –

HTML5, CSS3, SASS would be great.

JavaScript and jQuery.

COMMENTS:

