Project Manager (Energy and Water projects)(4 months)

To effectively manage and deliver projects within the IPP Office to achieve the strategic objectives driven by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) for the energy sector.
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Knowledge and understanding of general business management principles
- Knowledge and understanding of financial business case management
- Knowledge of the PFMA and public sector procurement processes
- Knowledge and understanding of Project Management disciplines & methodologies
- Knowledge and understanding of the public sector
- Knowledge and understanding of the energy sector and various generation methods.
- Knowledge, understanding and experience in the multi- disciplinary facets of PROJECT FINANCE and PPP finance transactions.
- Knowledge and understanding of the Infrastructure Development and Finance Sector.
- Knowledge and understanding of government procurement
- Knowledge and understanding of PPPFA
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Degree or relevant qualification in Economics/ Finance. Applicable post graduate experience an advantage.
- Experience in the management and implementation of Project Finance transactions – in particular on infrastructure projects in the energy or water sectors.
- Experience in managing and coordinating a multi-sectoral team of experts (Financial, Technical, Environmental, Legal, etc.)
- Experience and knowledge in providing guidance to a multi-sectoral project team throughout the life cycle of the project from origination, through procurement to implementation.
- At least 10 years direct experience in managing successful projects.
Desired Skills:
- • Presentation
- • Financial and business analytic
- • Problem Solving