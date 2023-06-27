Revenue / Data Analyst

6 month contract to start NOW!

Our top client in the telecoms industry is urgently looking to appoint a suitably qualified individual to analyse billing data and identify and resolve discrepancies and variances; recommend and implement changes; process journals and perform reconciliations

Duties will also include inventory and revenue projects and reporting

Ideal candidate will be young and self-motivated with strong analytical competencies and sound financial acumen.

Minimum requirements to qualify include:

Matric certificate

Completed tertiary qualification in Finance and/or Data Analytics

Experience in dealing with big data

Strong financial acumen

Experience within a billing/annuity subscription environment a plus

Able to start ASAP on a 6 month contract

Desired Skills:

Revenue analysis

Analytics

About The Employer:

Top class employer in the telecommunications industry that proudly offers a high performance and friendly culture and provides a platform for personal growth and development

Learn more/Apply for this position