Revenue / Data Analyst

Jun 27, 2023

6 month contract to start NOW!

Our top client in the telecoms industry is urgently looking to appoint a suitably qualified individual to analyse billing data and identify and resolve discrepancies and variances; recommend and implement changes; process journals and perform reconciliations
Duties will also include inventory and revenue projects and reporting

Ideal candidate will be young and self-motivated with strong analytical competencies and sound financial acumen.

Minimum requirements to qualify include:

  • Matric certificate
  • Completed tertiary qualification in Finance and/or Data Analytics
  • Experience in dealing with big data
  • Strong financial acumen
  • Experience within a billing/annuity subscription environment a plus
  • Able to start ASAP on a 6 month contract

Desired Skills:

  • Revenue analysis
  • Analytics

About The Employer:

Top class employer in the telecommunications industry that proudly offers a high performance and friendly culture and provides a platform for personal growth and development

