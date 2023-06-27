Revenue / Data Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

6 month contract to start NOW!
Our top client in the telecoms industry is urgently looking to appoint a suitably qualified individual to analyse billing data and identify and resolve discrepancies and variances; recommend and implement changes; process journals and perform reconciliations
Duties will also include inventory and revenue projects and reporting
Ideal candidate will be young and self-motivated with strong analytical competencies and sound financial acumen.
Minimum requirements to qualify include:
- Matric certificate
- Completed tertiary qualification in Finance and/or Data Analytics
- Experience in dealing with big data
- Strong financial acumen
- Experience within a billing/annuity subscription environment a plus
- Able to start ASAP on a 6 month contract
Desired Skills:
- Revenue analysis
- Analytics
About The Employer:
Top class employer in the telecommunications industry that proudly offers a high performance and friendly culture and provides a platform for personal growth and development