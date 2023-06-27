Our client in the Business’ Consultants sector based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Senior Business Analyst.
Requirements:
- Business analysis: 3 years (required).
- Procurement: 3 years (required).
- Bachelor’s Degree / Relevant qualification required.
- Demonstrate sound written and verbal communication skills.
- Advanced MS Office skills, in particular Excel and PowerPoint.
- Experience of SQL and Power Apps.
- Commercially aware and highly analytical; capable of understanding complex financial models.
- Ability to present data/ information positively, clearly, and accurately.
- Excellent presentation skills, displaying clarity and confidence.
- The ability to maintain a structured workload amidst changing deadlines and multiple priorities.
- Excellent research skills, and the ability to draw simple statements from large amounts of information and data.
- Experience of Data visualization tools e.g., Power BI.
- Demonstrate proactive attitude, with both the ability and confidence to work independently, whilst having the initiative to know when to escalate as appropriate.
- Be tenacious and focused using data to inform arguments.
- High capacity, energy, and tenacity.
- A strong academic (graduate) background and have an agile approach to challenges.
- Demonstrate proactivity, agility, and flexibility to new challenges.
- Strong verbal and written standards with a natural eye for detail.
- Be self-motivated but able to work as part of a team and inspire teams.
- Inspire confidence that they would be an ambassador for the Company.
- Be an accomplished and confident presenter.
- Be keen to learn and contribute their ideas.
- Trustworthy and discrete when handling confidential information.
- Have a smart appearance and professional manner.
- Have a great sense of humour!
Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:
- Provide leading commercial and market analysis to company projects.
- Working alongside the Project Manager, ensure governance and reporting standards are upheld.
- Act as Lead Analyst on high profile client engagements, and as a key interface with Client stakeholders.
- Champion the use of technology and digital tools within Company and Client organizations.
- Lead Company infrastructure projects, ensuring existing and new services are fit for purpose.
- Provide support and guidance to other members of the team, taking pride and ownership in collective success.
- Take time out to complete training or learn from other team members to deliver your own Personal Development Plan.
- Support and balance non-fee earning in-house projects with delivery of commercially critical projects.
- Take time to support and develop other team members.
Market and Data Analysis:
- Undertake data analysis for new business presentations and scoping exercises to meet the requirements of the Client Solutions Director/ Project Manager, liaising with Client finance teams where appropriate to extract data.
- Support Category Leaders in the analysis of category specific data to formulate baseline positions, prepare tender documentation, tender analysis, and benefit calculations.
- Provide market and competitor information to keep the Company up to speed with latest market developments relevant to the business.
- Ensure all project data is captured and referenced in relational form for future use.
- Work closely with the Head of Business Intelligence to ensure the Company’s infrastructure is robust and fit for purpose.
Supporting other company employees:
- Delivering agreed projects that enhance Company’s infrastructure or Approach.
- Providing support to team members to ensure overall project success.
- Identifying and passing on leading edge category, sector, or supply chain developments to other team members to optimize Company’s credibility.
- Taking time out to complete training or learn from other team members to deliver own company Review.
- Identify possible contacts or leads within potential or target Company client organizations.
