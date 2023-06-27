Senior Business Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Business’ Consultants sector based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Senior Business Analyst.



A wonderful career opportunity awaits you.

Requirements:

Business analysis: 3 years (required).

Procurement: 3 years (required).

Bachelor’s Degree / Relevant qualification required.

Demonstrate sound written and verbal communication skills.

Advanced MS Office skills, in particular Excel and PowerPoint.

Experience of SQL and Power Apps.

Commercially aware and highly analytical; capable of understanding complex financial models.

Ability to present data/ information positively, clearly, and accurately.

Excellent presentation skills, displaying clarity and confidence.

The ability to maintain a structured workload amidst changing deadlines and multiple priorities.

Excellent research skills, and the ability to draw simple statements from large amounts of information and data.

Experience of Data visualization tools e.g., Power BI.

Demonstrate proactive attitude, with both the ability and confidence to work independently, whilst having the initiative to know when to escalate as appropriate.

Be tenacious and focused using data to inform arguments.

High capacity, energy, and tenacity.

A strong academic (graduate) background and have an agile approach to challenges.

Demonstrate proactivity, agility, and flexibility to new challenges.

Strong verbal and written standards with a natural eye for detail.

Be self-motivated but able to work as part of a team and inspire teams.

Inspire confidence that they would be an ambassador for the Company.

Be an accomplished and confident presenter.

Be keen to learn and contribute their ideas.

Trustworthy and discrete when handling confidential information.

Have a smart appearance and professional manner.

Have a great sense of humour!

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Provide leading commercial and market analysis to company projects.

Working alongside the Project Manager, ensure governance and reporting standards are upheld.

Act as Lead Analyst on high profile client engagements, and as a key interface with Client stakeholders.

Champion the use of technology and digital tools within Company and Client organizations.

Lead Company infrastructure projects, ensuring existing and new services are fit for purpose.

Provide support and guidance to other members of the team, taking pride and ownership in collective success.

Take time out to complete training or learn from other team members to deliver your own Personal Development Plan.

Support and balance non-fee earning in-house projects with delivery of commercially critical projects.

Take time to support and develop other team members.

Market and Data Analysis:

Undertake data analysis for new business presentations and scoping exercises to meet the requirements of the Client Solutions Director/ Project Manager, liaising with Client finance teams where appropriate to extract data.

Support Category Leaders in the analysis of category specific data to formulate baseline positions, prepare tender documentation, tender analysis, and benefit calculations.

Provide market and competitor information to keep the Company up to speed with latest market developments relevant to the business.

Ensure all project data is captured and referenced in relational form for future use.

Work closely with the Head of Business Intelligence to ensure the Company’s infrastructure is robust and fit for purpose.

Supporting other company employees:

Delivering agreed projects that enhance Company’s infrastructure or Approach.

Providing support to team members to ensure overall project success.

Identifying and passing on leading edge category, sector, or supply chain developments to other team members to optimize Company’s credibility.

Taking time out to complete training or learn from other team members to deliver own company Review.

Identify possible contacts or leads within potential or target Company client organizations.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying you may assume that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Senior Business Analyst

Business Analyst

Procurement

MS Office skills

SQL

Power Apps

Power BI

Learn more/Apply for this position