Senior Business Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jun 27, 2023

Our client in the Business’ Consultants sector based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Senior Business Analyst.

Requirements:

  • Business analysis: 3 years (required).
  • Procurement: 3 years (required).
  • Bachelor’s Degree / Relevant qualification required.
  • Demonstrate sound written and verbal communication skills.
  • Advanced MS Office skills, in particular Excel and PowerPoint.
  • Experience of SQL and Power Apps.
  • Commercially aware and highly analytical; capable of understanding complex financial models.
  • Ability to present data/ information positively, clearly, and accurately.
  • Excellent presentation skills, displaying clarity and confidence.
  • The ability to maintain a structured workload amidst changing deadlines and multiple priorities.
  • Excellent research skills, and the ability to draw simple statements from large amounts of information and data.
  • Experience of Data visualization tools e.g., Power BI.
  • Demonstrate proactive attitude, with both the ability and confidence to work independently, whilst having the initiative to know when to escalate as appropriate.
  • Be tenacious and focused using data to inform arguments.
  • High capacity, energy, and tenacity.
  • A strong academic (graduate) background and have an agile approach to challenges.
  • Demonstrate proactivity, agility, and flexibility to new challenges.
  • Strong verbal and written standards with a natural eye for detail.
  • Be self-motivated but able to work as part of a team and inspire teams.
  • Inspire confidence that they would be an ambassador for the Company.
  • Be an accomplished and confident presenter.
  • Be keen to learn and contribute their ideas.
  • Trustworthy and discrete when handling confidential information.
  • Have a smart appearance and professional manner.
  • Have a great sense of humour!

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

  • Provide leading commercial and market analysis to company projects.
  • Working alongside the Project Manager, ensure governance and reporting standards are upheld.
  • Act as Lead Analyst on high profile client engagements, and as a key interface with Client stakeholders.
  • Champion the use of technology and digital tools within Company and Client organizations.
  • Lead Company infrastructure projects, ensuring existing and new services are fit for purpose.
  • Provide support and guidance to other members of the team, taking pride and ownership in collective success.
  • Take time out to complete training or learn from other team members to deliver your own Personal Development Plan.
  • Support and balance non-fee earning in-house projects with delivery of commercially critical projects.
  • Take time to support and develop other team members.

Market and Data Analysis:

  • Undertake data analysis for new business presentations and scoping exercises to meet the requirements of the Client Solutions Director/ Project Manager, liaising with Client finance teams where appropriate to extract data.
  • Support Category Leaders in the analysis of category specific data to formulate baseline positions, prepare tender documentation, tender analysis, and benefit calculations.
  • Provide market and competitor information to keep the Company up to speed with latest market developments relevant to the business.
  • Ensure all project data is captured and referenced in relational form for future use.
  • Work closely with the Head of Business Intelligence to ensure the Company’s infrastructure is robust and fit for purpose.

Supporting other company employees:

  • Delivering agreed projects that enhance Company’s infrastructure or Approach.
  • Providing support to team members to ensure overall project success.
  • Identifying and passing on leading edge category, sector, or supply chain developments to other team members to optimize Company’s credibility.
  • Taking time out to complete training or learn from other team members to deliver own company Review.
  • Identify possible contacts or leads within potential or target Company client organizations.

Desired Skills:

