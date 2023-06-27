Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Required/Preferred Skills:
- Proven experience as a Business Analyst in the fintech or financial services industry.
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to gather and interpret complex data sets.
- Proficiency in business process analysis, requirement elicitation, and documentation.
- Experience in Agile methodologies and tools (e.g., Scrum, JIRA) for project management and software development.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with diverse stakeholders.
- Detail-oriented mindset with the ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
- Strong problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities.
- Familiarity with data analysis tools and techniques (e.g., SQL, Excel) is a plus.
- Professional certifications in business analysis (e.g., CBAP, PMI-PBA) are desirable but not mandatory.
- Knowledge and understanding of accounting principles and application thereof.
Requirements:
- Business Process Analysis – analyse current business processes, identify gaps, and propose streamlined and efficient workflows to improve operational efficiency. Analyse & design new business processes & organisational structures to support business requirements.
- Define & design changes to existing processes as required & ensure integration of changes into process environment and translate into features and stories.
- Solution Design – collaborate with cross-functional teams to design innovative technology solutions that align with business goals and enhance the user experience.
- Testing and Quality Assurance: Collaborate with QA teams to ensure that developed solutions meet business requirements and provide input into testing strategies and test plans.
- Documentation: Prepare comprehensive documentation including business process flows, functional specifications, user manuals, and training materials to support the implementation and adoption of fintech solutions.
- Work with the finance team and developers to define non-functional requirements (including metrics & performance goals) for the application.
- Review test approach & test cases to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios, use cases & functionality defined.
- Participate in testing to ensure that business requirements have been met.
Desired Skills:
- Scrum
- Jira
- SQL
- CBAP
- PMI
- financial services
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma