Senior C# Developer at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Jun 27, 2023

The role will involve project and business as usual development, the resolution of user issues and requests as well as maintenance of systems and related interfaces where required.

Experience and Skill:

  • Dot Framework (version 4>)
  • C#
  • Automated testing including unit and integration
  • Cloud experience especially Azure advantageous
  • CI/CD advantageous
  • Linq
  • Entity Framework
  • MSSQL Server with a knowledge of SQL
  • ASPNET WEBAPI
  • REST services
  • Integration to third party experience
  • TFS / GIT experience
  • F# / C (Functional & Design Programming advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • API
  • AWS
  • C#.Net Development
  • .NET
  • WCF Services
  • Unit Testing
  • ASP.NET Web API

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

