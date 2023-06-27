Senior C# Developer at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Johannesburg

The role will involve project and business as usual development, the resolution of user issues and requests as well as maintenance of systems and related interfaces where required.

Experience and Skill:

Dot Framework (version 4>)

C#

Automated testing including unit and integration

Cloud experience especially Azure advantageous

CI/CD advantageous

Linq

Entity Framework

MSSQL Server with a knowledge of SQL

ASPNET WEBAPI

REST services

Integration to third party experience

TFS / GIT experience

F# / C (Functional & Design Programming advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Azure

Docker

Kubernetes

API

AWS

C#.Net Development

.NET

WCF Services

Unit Testing

ASP.NET Web API

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

