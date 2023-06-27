Senior Front End Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 27, 2023

We are looking for a Senior Front End Developer with 6+ years’ experience in Angular, iconic and AWS Tools based in Centurion.
Key Requirements

  • Experience in Web, Mobile and Hybrid Web Apps (using Angular and Ionic Framework).
  • Angular 2+ (We are currently using Angular 13)
  • Typescript/ JavaScript
  • HTML & CSS/SCSS
  • UI/UX Design will be beneficial but not required
  • Angular integration with Rest Services
  • Experience in publishing Apps to App Store & Play Store
  • Knowledge of, or exposure to, AWS Amplify/AppSync is a plus
  • Agile Development practices
  • Good coding habits: (Reviews, TDD etc)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • Ionic
  • Javascript
  • UI/UX
  • AWS

