Senior Front End Developer – Gauteng Centurion

We are looking for a Senior Front End Developer with 6+ years’ experience in Angular, iconic and AWS Tools based in Centurion.

Key Requirements

Experience in Web, Mobile and Hybrid Web Apps (using Angular and Ionic Framework).

Angular 2+ (We are currently using Angular 13)

Typescript/ JavaScript

HTML & CSS/SCSS

UI/UX Design will be beneficial but not required

Angular integration with Rest Services

Experience in publishing Apps to App Store & Play Store

Knowledge of, or exposure to, AWS Amplify/AppSync is a plus

Agile Development practices

Good coding habits: (Reviews, TDD etc)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Angular

Ionic

Javascript

UI/UX

AWS

Learn more/Apply for this position