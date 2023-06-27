Senior React Developer

R 850 000 – R 950 000

Our clients are looking for a skilled Developer with 5 to 8 years’ experience in designing and developing RESTful APIs; implementation, troubleshooting and integration. The ideal candidate is excellent at collaboration and communication skills; paired with your proficiency in JavaScript, Node.js, CSS, HTML, React, and familiarity with MongoDB, MySQL or PostgreSQL. The ability to write clean, maintainable code is a must.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree

React [URL Removed] incl redux

JavaScript, Node.js, HTML, CSS

RESTful APIs, GraphQL

MongoDB, MySQL or PostgreSQL

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

React Next.js incl redux

GraphQL

