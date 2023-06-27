Senior Stream Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The person would be managing himself and others so would need to have the maturity and experience of mentoring peers. They should have a good business sense as the developers deal with the different departments to understand what needs to be worked on. They will be working with the team and guiding the team on features and development thereof.

Scope, and lead large technical projects, laying the groundwork for early-stage products to iteratively evolve and scale

Design, build, and maintain APIs, user-facing experiences, services, and system

Debug production issues across services and multiple levels of the stack

Align our technical decisions with broad strategic initiatives, while also advocating for needs specific to emerging new businesses

Develop and execute against both short- and long-term roadmaps. Make effective trade-offs that consider business priorities, user experience, and a sustainable technical foundation

Teach and mentor both individual contributors and managers to become the next generation of leaders at the company. As a senior member on a new team, you will be looked to for guidance

Requirements

Have a strong technical background, including 4+ years of experience working on the frontend, backend, and anything it takes to solve problems and delight users.

Are comfortable working on a new product under fluid conditions, seamlessly balancing tactical and strategic considerations. Served as the technical lead and defined the roadmap for complex projects spanning multiple teams and functions. Measure your success in terms of business impact, not lines of code

Internalize the best ideas from across the organization, humbly setting a vision that others are excited to get behind. Care deeply about mentorship and growing engineers and managers. Prefer simple solutions and designs over complex ones, and have a good intuition for what will last and scale. Have a passion for elegant simple code, that models the truth. Requiring your code to be of a high standard and holding others accountable.

Enjoy working with a diverse group of people with different areas of expertise. Engineering works closely with a variety of teams: Sales and Support to better understand our customers’ needs, Legal and Accounting to understand how policies influence the different areas, etc.

You are creative, constantly looking to improve: our system, our way of doing things. We believe that we will only get better and that requires the input from everyone in the team.

Happy to be critical of others and receive criticism of their ideas. No idea can evolve in one person’s mind and the critical thinking and questioning is required to sharpen, simplify and generate an elegant solution

The tech is intentionally kept quite simple, allowing new developers to on board more efficiently and assist existing developers to really sharpen their toolset rather than constantly jumping between different languages and frameworks while working.

The tech stack is:

RUBY

RAILS

VUE (JAVASCRIPT)

NUXT

The tech stack is there to be informative rather than exclusionary, so little or no experience in any of these is not a deal breaker and should not dissuade any candidates from applying

Desired Skills:

Stream Developer

API Development

RUBY

RAILS

VUE

Javascript

NUXT

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position