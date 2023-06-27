Software Development Team Lead

Software Development Team Lead – Cape Town.

The main purpose of this role is to manage the team of Software Developers to ensure the successful translation of complex requirements into maintainable code that can be adapted to the changing needs of the business.

The Software Development Team Lead reports directly to the Domain Engineering Lead.

This position is required to manage and lead a team of Software Developers and Senior Software Developers to ensure the development tasks related to a project are completed within the specified timelines and in adherence to the company standards.

They are responsible for driving and monitoring the development and delivery of multiple projects across the team and maintaining a high-level view of all project details within their team.

Internal liaison takes place across the IT team as well as with project stakeholders. External liaison is limited.

Duties and Responsibilities (Include but is not limited to):

Allocate work to the relevant software developers based on the business priorities and architectural roadmap

Participate in all relevant planning meetings

Direct team to work in the most optimal way within the current Agile Framework

Provide technical guidance to Software Developers

Liaise with the Chief Product Owner to decide on releases and timeframes

Take responsibility for the ultimate successful deployment of all projects within the team

Ensure the overall quality of development and delivery

Oversee code reviews to ensure code quality

Drive the delivery of projects across their team of developers

Maintain aerial view on all details and aspects of project delivery

Monitor and police the progress towards delivery dates and timelines

Ensure obstacles and blockers are removed

Act as an escalation point for Software Developers

Act as an escalation point for the business regarding delivery of projects

Investigate support issues escalated by business

Ensure issues are investigated and resolved timeously

Actively code as part of the team

Keep up to date with the latest industry trends, tools and standards

Ensure a good understanding and knowledge of agile programming practices and industry standards. eg. XP, TDD, Pair programming, SOLID etc.

Liaise with the relevant stakeholders regarding the development and delivery of projects

Provide weekly reports to the Head of Engineering regarding all projects

Report to business on the delivery priorities and timelines

Attend KPI meetings and 1on1s with Head of Development and Technology Solutions

Raise any challenges experienced or areas of development with the Head of Engineering

Maintain current knowledge and industry best practice

Provide team with clear performance standards

Conduct formal bi-annual performance reviews with Software Developers

Monitor staff compliance to HR policies and procedures

Conduct the recruitment and promotion of staff in line with HR policies and procedures

Communicate relevant information to individuals/team through various communication mediums

Effectively motivate and identify ways to develop the development team

Key Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Formal programming qualification (Desirable)

2 years experience leading a team (Essential)

+5 years experience as a .NET developer (Essential)

Experience in designing, developing, testing, deploying systems (Essential)

Knowledge of .NET platform and C# development language

Knowledge of project management principles

Knowledge of software development methodologies

Knowledge of Linux command line

Knowledge of caching, version control, message queues, issue tracking, monitoring, database transactions, testing

Additional Skills:

Time management skills

Organisational & administrative skills

Attention to detail

Analytical skills

Working within a structured delivery environment and in accordance with best practices & standards

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

Linux

Project Management

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

