Solution Architect – Cloud Platform – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Are you passionate about gaming and fascinated by the endless possibilities of cloud computing? Our client is seeking a highly skilled and motivated Cloud Platform Solutions Architect to join our dynamic team within the gaming industry. This is a unique opportunity to shape the future of gaming technology and contribute to the success of our clients in an ever-evolving landscape.

As a Solutions Architect, you’ll be responsible for the design and implementation of our Cloud Platforms. You will work closely with development teams to ensure that they are implementing solutions in line with the latest industry standards. You should have experience working on cloud platforms such as Azure or AWS and understand how these platforms work. We’re looking for candidates who can articulate technical solutions clearly so that everyone understands what is being achieved. This role will involve helping to build new products, improve existing products and define future product roadmaps through design thinking processes (User Experience Design & User Research). The candidate must have demonstrable skills in software architecture, cloud technologies, continuous integration tools such as Jenkins / TeamCity / Bamboo etc., web application security practices including automated code.

Requirements

Technical design, build and support cloud solutions to meet current and future business needs

Document the as is Cloud Technical landscape to identify opportunities to improve and optimize

Develop a technical blueprint and guidelines for consuming Cloud Services

Develop migration plans to transition on premise workloads into Cloud

Develop a decision tree to assist in choosing the right cloud platform for each use case

Assist with technical roadmaps and approaches for delivering technology and transformation

Work closely with our vendors to deliver solutions to our clients

Educate and be a change adoption agent for our business to utilize cloud solutions effectively

Develop and inform our users around the technical use cases for Cloud solutions

Drive the execution of key project delivery and bring technology strategy to life

Identify opportunities to improve ways of work using cloud solutions through automation

Mentor and train our global IT Teams on Cloud Solutions

Maintain an IT Asset list of all cloud purchased products, user license allocation to optimize spend and maintain software license inventory for audit and compliance purposes

Ensure proposed solutions are highly available

Develop and maintain documentation, e.g., Policies, Standards, Processes, Design Specification, As Built documentation

Develop and test disaster recovery plan/s where applicable at least annually for cloud deployed solutions

Enforce “Security by Design” principle when designing, installing, and maintaining all cloud servicesCloud Platform

Machine Learning, CI, Cloud Service Discovery, Automated Tuning, API Engines, Scripting, API Management Collaborates with other DevOps engineers to implement enterprise architecture, business process, and systems on cloud platforms

Develops application templates and reusable components, infrastructure code, and cloud-native extension components

Implements design patterns, architecture principles, and best practices for the future development of applications and processes

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Information Technology or similar qualification

10 Years of IT experience

6 years working experience designing, installing, and maintaining Cloud Solutions

AWS or Azure certifications in 1 or more of the following areas, example IAAS, DEVOPS, Containerization

Experience working with Terraform, GIT, GITHUB

Desired Skills:

aws

azure

terraform

git

solutions architect

